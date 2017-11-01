Join KEXP At 2017 Iceland Airwaves Music Festival

Join KEXP as the Seattle public radio station returns to the land of fire and ice, broadcasting live from KEX Hostel (no, that's not a typo) in Reykjavik for the Iceland Airwaves Music Festival.

KEXP's international broadcast will feature 16 exclusive performances live on air on Wednesday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST.

Sets on Wednesday through Friday can be heard live on KEXP at 90.3 FM in Seattle and worldwide at KEXP.org. Sets from all days will be streamed with live video on KEXP's Facebook page. Click on the names of the artists below to view past performances.



Tuesday, Oct. 31

1 p.m. PST/ 4 p.m. EST – Bangoura Band

2 p.m. PST/ 5 p.m. EST – Kiasmos

Wednesday, Nov. 1

6 a.m. PST/ 9 a.m. EST – Between Mountains

8:30 a.m PST/ 11:30 a.m. EST – Sóley

11 a.m. PST/ 2 p.m. EST – GusGus

1:30 p.m. PST/ 4:30 p.m. EST – Hatari

Thursday, Nov. 2

6 a.m. PST/ 9 a.m. EST – JFDR

8:30 a.m PST/ 11:30 a.m. EST – Par-Ðar

11 a.m. PST/ 2 p.m. EST – Glintshake

1:30 p.m. PST/ 4:30 p.m. EST – Hórmónar

Friday, Nov. 3

6 a.m. PST/ 9 a.m. EST – Mikko Joensuu

8:30 a.m PST/ 11:30 a.m. EST – Gordi

11 a.m. PST/ 2 p.m. EST – Fai Baba

1:30 p.m. PST/ 4:30 p.m. EST – Högni

Saturday, Nov. 4

6 a.m. PST/ 9 a.m. EST – Megas

8 a.m PST/ 11:30 a.m. EST – Lido Pimienta

10 a.m. PST/ 2 p.m. EST – GlerAkur

12 p.m. PST/ 4:30 p.m. EST – HAM

