Kinky Friedman On Mountain Stage

Political songwriter and musical provocateur Kinky Friedman returns to Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Since his last appearance on the show in 1991, the cigar-chomping, self-proclaimed Jewish cowboy has kept himself quite busy by writing a Christmas fable, running as an independent candidate for governor of Texas and giving unwanted dogs a new home at his Utopia Animal Rescue Ranch. Without a doubt, the '70s country star's unconventional nature lends itself to both outlaw legend and cultural respect, which explains why Willie Nelson has teamed up with him on a number of projects and why Nelson Mandela found comfort in his poignant music "every night for the better part of three years of a 17-year sentence."

Friedman's latest release — his first new studio album in more than 30 years — is The Loneliest Man I Ever Met, out now on Avenue A Records/Thirty Tigers. For this set, Friedman is joined by New Jersey multi-instrumentalist Joe Cirotti on guitar.



SET LIST

"Pretty Boy Floyd"

"The Loneliest Man I Ever Met"

"Ballad Of Ira Hayes"

"Christmas Card From A Hooker In Minneapolis"

"Lady Yesterday"

"My S***'s F***** Up"