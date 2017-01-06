Legislative Update: A Preview Of The 2017 Idaho Session

It’s a new year for Republicans who now control government at the national level. And also for the 2017 Idaho Legislature, which leans even more toward the GOP after losing four Democratic seats in the fall elections. That means change in Washington D.C. and in the Gem State.

Today, we bring you our first 2017 Weekly Legislative Update. We’ll be taking a close look at what happens in the Idaho Statehouse, both in the public eye and behind the scenes.

BSU professor Gary Moncrief talks with our Samantha Wright in this extended preview of the 2017 Idaho legislative session.

A budget surplus, reducing taxes, the Medicaid gap and campaign finance reform are all priorities over the next three to four months.

We start off our coverage with a preview of the 2017 session, which begins Monday. Boise State University professor of Political Science Gary Moncrief starts our preview with a look from the top down in the changes we’ll see this year in government.

Moncrief studies state legislatures around the country and focuses close attention to Idaho lawmakers. Join us each Friday morning for the 2017 Weekly Legislative Update from KBSX 91.5.

Find Samantha Wright on Twitter @samwrightradio

Copyright 2016 Boise State Public Radio