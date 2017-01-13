Legislative Update: Will Idaho's Session Be Short Or Long?

  • Lawmakers are hard at work this week under the dome at the Idaho Statehouse.
The Idaho Legislature has been in session less than a week and lawmakers are already speculating about when they will go home.

Boise State University Professor of Political Science Gary Moncrief says there has been a lot of talk about how long the session will last. He says he’s heard from the media and some lawmakers that it should be a short session.

But in this week’s 2017 Weekly Legislative Update, Moncrief says history doesn’t support that theory.

