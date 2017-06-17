Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

SARA SLIMP: Hi. This is Sara Slimp calling from Little Rock, Ark.

SAGAL: Hey, I know Little Rock, a nice little city. What do you do there?

SLIMP: I'm a pastry chef here.

SAGAL: Are you really?

SLIMP: Yes, sir.

SAGAL: And, oh, you're a polite pastry chef.

SLIMP: (Laughter) I try my best.

SAGAL: So what kind of baking do you do?

SLIMP: I do all kinds of baking. But I will say that, since it's Father's Day this weekend, and I think I can get out of buying my dad a gift if I mention him on his favorite show...

SAGAL: Yeah.

SLIMP: ... I'll say that I like to bake cherry pie for him.

SAGAL: There you go.

SLIMP: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Sara, welcome to the show. Bill Kurtis is going to read you three news-related limericks with the last word or phrase missing from each. If you can fill in that last word or phrase correctly on two of the limericks, you'll be a winner. You ready to play?

SLIMP: I think so.

SAGAL: All right. Here's your first limerick.

BILL KURTIS: Our speech can't just add a quick note as we work out the most recent vote. Seven days must go by for the ink to be dry, for we read off the skin of a...

SLIMP: A goat?

SAGAL: Yes, a goat.

KURTIS: Goat.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: The queen of England's big, traditional, post-election speech is being delayed by a soggy goatskin. Thanks to an ancient law, England has to be ruled by a person in a funny hat who reads speeches that can only be written on goatskin. That is true. It also explains why Her Majesty got hoof and mouth disease from a paper cut.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: This year, the queen's speech needed to be revised at the last minute, and it takes a week for the new ink to dry on the goat skin, even with the queen's personal blower working round the clock.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Here is your next limerick.

KURTIS: And we all love the tropical tie-in. In the pizza world, he was a lion. So we mourn the man of pineapple and ham. He made pizza we know as...

SLIMP: Hawaiian?

SAGAL: Hawaiian pizza, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the world lost Sam Panopoulos, a Canadian who immigrated from Greece and, naturally, invented Hawaiian pizza.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And if there is a better argument against immigration than the fact it results in fruit on pizza, I want to hear it.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: By the way, did you know this? - that it's not called Hawaiian pizza because it comes from Hawaii. It's called Hawaiian pizza because he used Hawaiian-brand pineapple. It said so on the label.

ALONZO BODDEN: Hawaiian pineapple - where else would it be from? I mean...

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: Like, if I had a pizza, and it said Iowa pineapple...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah.

BODDEN: ...I don't think I'm going that way.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Here is your last limerick.

KURTIS: Most lunchrooms have health-conscious aims of upping their vegetable games. Don't call carrots stewed. Call them spicy and nude. Just give the food sexier...

SLIMP: Names.

SAGAL: Names.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: If you want people to start eating vegetables, you need to give them cooler names - not the people, the vegetables. A study out of Stanford shows 40 percent of students will choose, say, sweet, sizzling green beans over plain, old green beans. It makes sense. Roasted zucchini is fine. Slow-roasted, caramelized zucchini bites is almost dangerous. It's like the zucchini is flirting with you.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Apparently, the idea is to help students improve their diets. They're more likely to get, for example, their recommended amount of calcium when, instead of low-fat chocolate milk, they're offered 100-percent-chocolate MILF.

(LAUGHTER)

AMY DICKINSON: Oh. Oh.

ROY BLOUNT JR: Come on.

DICKINSON: No. No. I don't like that. I don't like that joke at all.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Sara do on our quiz?

KURTIS: She did 3-0. Audience did one, too.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Sara, congratulations.

SLIMP: Thank you very much.

