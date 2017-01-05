Lion's Roar Falls Silent At Zoo Boise

Zoo Boise says it’s sad to report that Jabari the lion was euthanized Wednesday.

We told you last year that the 14-year-old lion was diagnosed with lymphoma. He was getting treatment, including chemotherapy. But his health continued to decline and his condition worsened recently.

It was 2008 when Jabari and two female lions opened the African Plains Exhibit. He was a favorite at the zoo, often roaring during the day.

“There is nothing quite like the roar of a grown male lion. He was part of our family and we will miss him,” says Zoo Boise Director Steve Burns.

In the wild, male lions rarely survive longer than 10-12 years.

Two female lions remain at the zoo, Mudiwa and Obadiah, are both 15 years old. Zoo Boise does not plan to get another male lion.

Find Samantha Wright on Twitter @samwrightradio

Copyright 2016 Boise State Public Radio

Tags: 
Zoo Boise
Lions
Lymphoma

Beloved Zoo Boise Lion To Receive Lymphoma Treatment, Prognosis Unclear

By Dec 1, 2016
Zoo Boise

Zoo Boise’s male lion is sick. The Zoo says Jabari has lymphoma and probably won’t be in his exhibit very often while he’s getting treatment.

Officials say he had not been acting normally and went in for a check up with zoo veterinarian Dr. Holly Holman, who found the lymphoma.

Jabari has been at Zoo Boise since 2008. He arrived just in time for the opening of the African Plains Exhibit. He’s 14 years old. He spends his time with his pride, two other female lions.

Beloved Zoo Boise Tiger Dies

By Mar 3, 2016
Zoo Boise

Zoo Boise says that one of its two tigers was euthanized this week. Tundra was 18 years old and had been in ill health.

Tundra and his brother Taiga came to Zoo Boise in 1999 from the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.

The head of Zoo Boise says all of its staff members are sad about Tundra’s passing.

“An entire generation of children in the Treasure Valley grew up seeing him and marveling at his beauty and majesty,” said Steve Burns, Director of Zoo Boise. “He was part of our family and we will miss him.”

Baby Anteater Debuts At Zoo Boise

By Aug 12, 2015
Zoo Boise

Zoo Boise welcomed a giant anteater baby in July and that furry pup can now be spotted by visitors at the zoo.  The pup and its mother, Gloria, spent the last few weeks inside their barn and have just now begun to explore their outdoor exhibit.

Anteaters are solitary animals and the father is currently in an exhibit next door to Gloria and her pup.