A Lost Fish Tops Idaho's Google List For 2016

By 1 hour ago
  • HighSpeedInternet.com

As the year comes to a close, we wondered what people were thinking about the most during 2016. Turns out, so were the analysts at HighSpeedInternet.com. They’ve come out with a new map that shows what each state googled the most during the year.

For Idaho, the top googled item was … "Finding Dory." The movie apparently was a popular item in 2016 in the Gem State. Utah also found the term at the top of its list.

But Idaho and Oregon broke a trend during the year. If you draw a line on the northern part of the map from the Pacific Ocean to the Great Lakes, every state came up with “Stranger Things,” except Oregon and Idaho. Turns out the Netflix series was number two in the list of top five trending terms of 2016. Washington, Montana and Wyoming all picked the TV show. Oregon’s top google was “Euro 2016.”

Here’s how the website made its picks:

Our analysts used Google Trends data to determine the map's results. We started by identifying the top 25 terms googled in the U.S. over the past year then cross referenced state-by-state data for each of these terms to come up with the most searched term in each state. - HighSpeedInternet.com

We found a similar map from last year; that one was compiled by Estately. Back then, Idaho googled “Vaccines” more than any other state.

Find Samantha Wright on Twitter @samwrightradio

Copyright 2016 Boise State Public Radio

Tags: 
Google
2016

Related Content

What Idaho Googled In 2015

By Dec 28, 2015
screengrab blogs.estately.com

There’s a theory that postulates you can learn a lot about a person from what he/she searches for online (though I think people in the sciences would quibble over the use of the word theory there.) A blog from real estate site estately.com extends that theory to learning about states from residents’ Google searches. Estately’s 2015 list says Idaho Googled the word “Vaccines” more than any other state.

Map Says Idahoans Googling Bike Repair, Ohioans Googling Potato Jobs

By Jan 21, 2016
zippia.com

Idaho Googled “Bike Repair” more than any other state according to a map going around social media. It purports to show what job each state Googles more than any other. The map was created by career advice website Zippia.

New Google Maps Feature Gives Idahoans Few “Time Travel” Options

By Apr 25, 2014
google.com/maps screen grab / Google

Google describes its new map feature with references to the movie “Back to the Future."

“Forget going 88 mph in a DeLorean—you can stay where you are and use Google Maps to virtually explore the world as it is—and as it was,” a company blog post declares. “Happy (time) traveling!”  

Boise Airport Goes High Tech With Indoor Google Map

By Jul 26, 2012
Patti Miller / Boise Airport

Imagine you step off a plane into an airport you've never been. You need a bathroom, a cup of coffee, and the gate for your connecting flight.  Which way do you turn?  Now if you’re in the Boise Airport, you can just turn on your smartphone, and follow the map. 

The Boise Airport is small, and easy to negotiate compared to say Los Angeles International. But spokeswoman Patti Miller says if you’ve never been here, you can get lost. 