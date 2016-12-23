Related Program: 
Lynn Sherr Tells The Story Of The First American Woman In Space, Sally Ride

When Sally Ride flew into orbit aboard the space shuttle Challenger in 1983, she made history. As the first American woman in space, Ride helped change perceptions about what women could accomplish and inspired a new generation of girls to literally reach for the stars. But Ride was more than an icon for the U.S. space program – she also was a complex, private woman with singular talents and skills, who continued to contribute to science and education until her death from pancreatic cancer in 2012.

Lynn Sherr, tells the remarkable story of America’s first woman in space in her book, “Sally Ride.” It’s now out in paperback. Ms. Sherr is an award-winning author and broadcaster who spent more than 30 years at ABC News. She covered NASA’s space shuttle program for ABC News from 1981 to 1986, where she had the opportunity to report on the integration of women into the male-dominated space program and befriend one of its brightest stars, Sally Ride.

