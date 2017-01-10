Medicaid Alternative Bills Expected During Idaho 2017 Legislature

By 32 minutes ago
  • State Sen. Marv Hagedorn (R-Meridian) plans to present a bill that will be an alternative to Medicaid expansion. He says the landscape has changed since the election of Donald Trump.
    State Sen. Marv Hagedorn (R-Meridian) plans to present a bill that will be an alternative to Medicaid expansion. He says the landscape has changed since the election of Donald Trump.
    Frankie Barnhill / Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter’s 11th State of the State address Monday focused on a number of key issues in the state. But one area the governor spent little time discussing was what’s known as the Medicaid gap, which impacts an estimated 78,000 Idahoans.

But as the fate of the Affordable Care Act is murky under a Republican controlled Congress and presidency, the chance that Medicaid will be expanded in Idaho is lower than ever. That’s according to Republican state Sen. Marv Hagedorn. But he says the need to do something for this gap population remains clear.

“We have a population that’s hurting," Hagedorn says. "They’re unhealthy and they’re costing all the rest of us a lot of money because they go to the emergency room. And so…get that population healthy again, and start to bend the cost curve of what we need to do to start to reduce our insurance premiums.”  

Hagedorn chaired an interim committee that looked at alternatives to Medicaid over the summer. He says he plans to introduce a bill to address the health care gap, likely by the end of January, and knows of at least one other legislator's bill in the works.
 

Find Frankie Barnhill on Twitter @FABarnhill

Copyright 2017 Boise State Public Radio

Tags: 
2017 Legislature
Medicaid
Health Insurance
Affordable Care Act
Podcast News

Related Content

Breaking Down Idaho's State Of The State Address

By 6 hours ago
AP Photo / Otto Kitsinger

Idaho Governor Butch Otter told lawmakers Monday that education is his top priority for the next budget year.

During his 11th State of the State address, he proposed more money for K-12 teacher salaries and the higher education building fund. And he wants tax cuts for businesses.

But there were a few things that he didn’t have a solution for, including a transportation maintenance shortfall, and the 78,000 Idahoans who don’t have health insurance because they make too much money to get on Medicaid.

READ: Idaho Gov. Otter Gives His 2017 State Of The State Address

By & Jan 9, 2017
AP

Update, 1:08 p.m.:

Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's top priority for Idaho lawmakers is to focus on education in 2017.

Otter announced his short wish list during his annual State of the State address Monday afternoon.

The Republican governor proposed a 4.6 percent increase — roughly a $189 million funding bump — to the state's overall budget. More than 60 percent of that would go toward education, including more funding for teacher salaries and higher education facilities.