Metropolis: 2/4/17

By editor 2 hours ago
  • KCRW's Jason Bentley spins new tracks from Karriem Riggins and more in this two-hour dance mix.
    Gerard Victor / Courtesy of the artist

This Week's Playlist

  • Fenech-Soler, "Kaleidoscope" (So Recordings/ Silva Screen Records)

  • The xx, "I Dare You" (Young Turks)

  • The Chemical Brothers, "Do It Again" (Astralwerks)

  • deadmau5, "Imaginary Friends" (Mau5trap)

  • Goldfrapp, "Anymore" (Mute)

  • Winston Surfshirt, "Be About You" (Sweat It Out)

  • Karriem Riggins, "Bahia Dreaming" (Stones Throw)

  • Mndsgn, "Cosmic Perspective" (Stones Throw)

  • Joe Goddard, "Music Is The Answer" (Domino)

  • Izo Fitzroy, "Hope You Can Wait [Hot Toddy Remix]" (Jalapeno Records)

  • Moonboots, "Tear My Heart [feat. Lulu James]"

  • Amtrac, "Farewell" (Super Music Group)

  • Mason, "Everybody" (Animal Language)

  • Zavala, "Chrysalis" (Fake Four Inc.)

  • Local Natives, "Dark Days [Sofi Tukker Remix]" (Loma Vista)

  • Underworld, "I Exhale" (Ume)

  • Tchami, "Adieu" (Confession)

  • Brooke Candy x Sia, "Living Out Loud [Kda Mix]" (RCA Records)

  • Offaiah, "Trouble [Latroit Remix]" (Spinnin' Deep)

  • Jamie Jones, Hot Natured & Lee Foss, "B4 The Bentley" (Hot Creations)

  • Panthera Krause, "Twerk It"

  • Kaskade & deadmau5, "Beneath With Me [feat. Skylar Grey]" (Warner Bros. Records/ Arkade)

  • Chicane, "Saltwater [Jody Wisternoff Mix]" (Modena Records)

  • Kate Bush, "This Woman's Work [Ekkoes Remix]" (EMI)

  • Shur-i-kan, "Blue Giraffe" (Lazy Days Recordings)

