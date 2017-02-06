Metropolis: 2/4/17

This Week's Playlist
- Fenech-Soler, "Kaleidoscope" (So Recordings/ Silva Screen Records)
- The xx, "I Dare You" (Young Turks)
- The Chemical Brothers, "Do It Again" (Astralwerks)
- deadmau5, "Imaginary Friends" (Mau5trap)
- Goldfrapp, "Anymore" (Mute)
- Winston Surfshirt, "Be About You" (Sweat It Out)
- Karriem Riggins, "Bahia Dreaming" (Stones Throw)
- Mndsgn, "Cosmic Perspective" (Stones Throw)
- Joe Goddard, "Music Is The Answer" (Domino)
- Izo Fitzroy, "Hope You Can Wait [Hot Toddy Remix]" (Jalapeno Records)
- Moonboots, "Tear My Heart [feat. Lulu James]"
- Amtrac, "Farewell" (Super Music Group)
- Mason, "Everybody" (Animal Language)
- Zavala, "Chrysalis" (Fake Four Inc.)
- Local Natives, "Dark Days [Sofi Tukker Remix]" (Loma Vista)
- Underworld, "I Exhale" (Ume)
- Tchami, "Adieu" (Confession)
- Brooke Candy x Sia, "Living Out Loud [Kda Mix]" (RCA Records)
- Offaiah, "Trouble [Latroit Remix]" (Spinnin' Deep)
- Jamie Jones, Hot Natured & Lee Foss, "B4 The Bentley" (Hot Creations)
- Panthera Krause, "Twerk It"
- Kaskade & deadmau5, "Beneath With Me [feat. Skylar Grey]" (Warner Bros. Records/ Arkade)
- Chicane, "Saltwater [Jody Wisternoff Mix]" (Modena Records)
- Kate Bush, "This Woman's Work [Ekkoes Remix]" (EMI)
- Shur-i-kan, "Blue Giraffe" (Lazy Days Recordings)
Copyright 2017 KCRW-FM. To see more, visit KCRW-FM.