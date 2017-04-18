Metropolis: 4/15/2017

By Jacob Witz 42 minutes ago
  • Hear music from Trentemøller on this week's episode of Metropolis.
    Sofie Nørregaard / Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • Inner City, "Good Life" (Virgin)

  • Rythim Is Rhythim, "Strings Of Life" (Transmat)

  • Trentemøller, "One Eye Open" (In My Room)

  • Depeche Mode, "You Move [Jason Bentley Remix]" (Columbia)

  • Goldfrapp, "Systematic" (Mute)

  • Busy P, "Genie [feat. Mayer Hawthorne]" (Ed Banger)

  • Louis The Child, "Love Is Alive [feat. Elohim]" (Ultra)

  • !!!, "The One 2" (Warp Records)

  • Eric B & Rakim, "Paid In Full [7 Minutes Of Madness Remix]" (Island)

  • Barclay Crenshaw, "U Are In My System" (STX&BRX)

  • Thomas Bangalter, "On Da Rocks" (Roulette)

  • Sam Von Horn, "Off The Wall" (Fantastic Voyage)

  • Sam Von Horn, "As You Are [feat. Justin Jay]" (Fantastic Voyage)

  • Soulwax, "Here Come The Men In Suits" (Pias)

  • Panthera Krause, "Twerk It"

  • Cut Snake, "Time" (Warner Bros.)

  • Claude VonStroke, "The Rain Break" (Dirtybird)

  • Raze, "Break 4 Love" (Grove Street)

  • Groove Junkies X Scott K, "Higher"

  • Justin Martin, "The Feels [Walker & Royce Remix]" (Dirtybird)

  • Geotic, "Vaulted Ceiling, Painted Sky" (Ghostly International)

  • De La Soul, "A Rollerskating Jam Named Saturdays" (Tommy Boy)

  • Purple Disco Machine, "Magic" (Exploited)

  • Kredits, "Track 2"

  • Mason, "Toucan" (Animal Language)

  • Freekazoidz, "I Saw You Dancing"

  • Joe Goddard, "Music Is The Answer [Waajeed Remix]" (Greco-Roman)

  • Amber Mark, "Way Back" (Jasmine Music)

  • Nao, "Get To Know Ya [Kaytranada Flip]" (Little Tokyo Recordings)

  • Mac Miller, "Dang! [feat. Anderson .Paak]" (Warner Bros.)

  • Soulwax, "Missing Wires" [Pias]

  • Rac, "This Song [feat. Rostam]"

  • Geotic, "Actually Smiling" (Ghostly International)

