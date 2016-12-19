Monday Is Busiest Day Of The Year For Idaho Post Offices

By Dec 19, 2016
We told you last week that Monday will be the busiest mailing day of the year. But exactly how busy will it get?

In Idaho alone, more than 2.4 million cards, letters and packages are expected to be mailed today. That breaks down to 100,800 pieces per hour, 1,680 per minute or 28 per second.

Across the country, 611 million pieces of mail will be mailed today. That’s 7,000 per second.

Throughout the holiday season, postal carriers across the U.S. will deliver 750 million packages. That’s a 12 percent increase from 2015 and double the number from just four years ago.

And in Idaho, we're on track to receive 2.1 million packages this holiday season. That’s a 19 percent increase over last year.

If you do head to the post office today, there are more than 200 to choose from in Idaho and all will be fully staffed.

