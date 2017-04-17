More Idaho School Districts Launch College-Readiness Program

Idaho's largest school district is the latest of six districts across the state to launch a program designed to help at-risk kids get ready for college.

The West Ada School District is starting the program, called Advancement Via Individual Determination, or AVID, in the Mountain View and Meridian high schools. The Idaho Statesman reports the district will expand the program to other schools in the 38,000-student district over the next several years.

Boise, Emmett, Homedale, Mountain Home and Vallivue districts already use AVID.

The program combines instruction in organizational skills and note-taking with a rigorous curriculum and scholarship hunting to help kids find and get into post-secondary education. It's focused on kids who will be the first generation in their families to attend college.