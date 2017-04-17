More Idaho School Districts Launch College-Readiness Program

By 2 hours ago
  • AVID classes teach a specific way of taking notes and organizing class material. “I would have been a mess (without AVID),” says Henry Brolllier. “This has taken me to a new level.”
    Katherine Jones / Idaho Statesman

Idaho's largest school district is the latest of six districts across the state to launch a program designed to help at-risk kids get ready for college.

The West Ada School District is starting the program, called Advancement Via Individual Determination, or AVID, in the Mountain View and Meridian high schools. The Idaho Statesman reports the district will expand the program to other schools in the 38,000-student district over the next several years.

Boise, Emmett, Homedale, Mountain Home and Vallivue districts already use AVID.

The program combines instruction in organizational skills and note-taking with a rigorous curriculum and scholarship hunting to help kids find and get into post-secondary education. It's focused on kids who will be the first generation in their families to attend college.

Tags: 
AVID
College

Why You Shouldn’t Compare This Year’s Idaho SAT Scores To Previous Years'

By Jun 14, 2016
U.S. Dept. of Education / Flickr Creative Commons

This year’s SAT results are out and Idaho high school juniors averaged 1002. If you’re bringing up what you know about SAT scores, maybe trying to remember your own, you may be thinking that’s pretty bad. And last year, when the total possible was 2,400, it would have been. But this is the first year of some big changes to the test and the scoring system. Now, the total possible score is 1,600.

Idaho College Enrollment Defied 'Go-On' Trend

By Nov 10, 2016
Wade Morgen / Flickr Creative Commons

While Idaho’s college go-on rates continue to lag, Idaho’s college enrollment numbers are trending upward.

From spring 2015 to spring 2016, Idaho college enrollment increased by 3.2 percent, according to a National Student Clearinghouse report.

The Idaho numbers defy the national trends; overall, enrollment dropped by 1.3 percent in this same time period. Idaho’s 3.2 percent increase also ranked fourth in the nation, trailing only New Hampshire, Utah and Arizona.