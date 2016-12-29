Nampa To Get New Fire Chief

By 1 hour ago

Credit Idaho Statesman

Nampa could soon have a fire chief, after the last one was seriously injured in a crash and faces a DUI charge.

Nampa Mayor Bob Henry says he’s picked Fire Marshal Phil Roberts as the city’s next fire chief. Roberts has been fire marshal since June of 2015 and does double duty as Nampa Fire’s public information officer.

Nampa’s previous chief, Karl Malott was injured when his motorcycle crashed in southwest Idaho in September. His injuries were severe and he had to be airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in critical condition. He was hospitalized for weeks as he recovered and went through physical therapy.

Officials say he was speeding faster than the posted 80 mph limit. He has since been charged with an excessive DUI. He has plead not guilty. He resigned in November and his last day at the department was last Friday.

Next Tuesday, Mayor Henry will recommend Roberts to the Nampa City Council, which must approve the recommendation before he can take office.

Find Samantha Wright on Twitter @samwrightradio

Copyright 2016 Boise State Public Radio

Tags: 
Nampa Fire Department

Related Content

Nampa Fire Chief Injured In Crash Resigns

By Nov 22, 2016
Idaho Statesman

Nampa's fire chief, who was seriously injured when he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a car in September, has handed in his resignation.

Nampa Mayor Bob Henry said in a prepared statement that he accepted Karl Malott's resignation on Tuesday. Henry's statement did not reference Malott's legal troubles.

Malott's arraignment for the excessive DUI charge is set for Nov. 28. Excessive DUI indicates a blood alcohol of 0.2 percent or higher. The legal limit for drivers in Idaho is 0.08.