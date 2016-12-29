Nampa To Get New Fire Chief

Nampa could soon have a fire chief, after the last one was seriously injured in a crash and faces a DUI charge.

Nampa Mayor Bob Henry says he’s picked Fire Marshal Phil Roberts as the city’s next fire chief. Roberts has been fire marshal since June of 2015 and does double duty as Nampa Fire’s public information officer.

Nampa’s previous chief, Karl Malott was injured when his motorcycle crashed in southwest Idaho in September. His injuries were severe and he had to be airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in critical condition. He was hospitalized for weeks as he recovered and went through physical therapy.

Officials say he was speeding faster than the posted 80 mph limit. He has since been charged with an excessive DUI. He has plead not guilty. He resigned in November and his last day at the department was last Friday.

Next Tuesday, Mayor Henry will recommend Roberts to the Nampa City Council, which must approve the recommendation before he can take office.

