Nampa Police Department And FBI Investigate Possible Hate Crime

By 6 seconds ago

Credit Todd Lappin / Flickr Creative Commons

A Nigerian woman found her Toyota Rav-4 vandalized Monday morning. The vehicle was doused in white paint, the driver’s window smashed and the radio destroyed. Scrawled in the paint poured on the vehicle were the words “Go Back.”

The Idaho Press Tribune reports the victim, Cordelia Ogunrinola, is African American; she and her family came to the Treasure Valley 14 years ago and are not refugees. Ogunrinola’s daughter, Bukky, says this is the first incident of intolerance the family has experienced.

Estimates put the damage to the vehicle around $4,000. Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha says the department takes the episode seriously and is working to determine if it’s a hate crime. No suspects have been identified. The FBI is assisting with the investigation, and it’s likely the U.S. Attorney’s office will also get involved.

Tags: 
Hate Crime
Nampa Police Department
Podcast News

Related Content

Boise Police Charge 3 Men In Race-Based Attack

By Jun 28, 2016
Roadsidepictures / Flickr

Three men police say targeted two youths in a racially-based attack are facing felony hate crime charges.

Boise police arrested 29-year-old Christopher Daniel, 48-year-old Verdell Daniel and 27-year-old Thomas Caldwell on Sunday. All three have been charged with felony malicious harassment. Caldwell also faces misdemeanor battery and driving under the influence charges, and Christopher Daniel faces felony and misdemeanor battery charges.

Nampa Police Won't Respond To Child Discipline Calls

By Jun 9, 2016
Allen / Flickr Creative Commons

A southwest Idaho police agency says it will no longer respond to requests from parents seeking help disciplining children unless an actual crime has occurred.

The Nampa Police Department says the new policy starting Sunday is one of the changes intended to give patrol officers more time to do proactive police work.

Lt. Jason Kimball says the agency gets several calls a week from parents complaining about kids not brushing their teeth or going to bed on time.