Nampa Police Department And FBI Investigate Possible Hate Crime

A Nigerian woman found her Toyota Rav-4 vandalized Monday morning. The vehicle was doused in white paint, the driver’s window smashed and the radio destroyed. Scrawled in the paint poured on the vehicle were the words “Go Back.”

The Idaho Press Tribune reports the victim, Cordelia Ogunrinola, is African American; she and her family came to the Treasure Valley 14 years ago and are not refugees. Ogunrinola’s daughter, Bukky, says this is the first incident of intolerance the family has experienced.

Estimates put the damage to the vehicle around $4,000. Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha says the department takes the episode seriously and is working to determine if it’s a hate crime. No suspects have been identified. The FBI is assisting with the investigation, and it’s likely the U.S. Attorney’s office will also get involved.