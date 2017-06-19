New Affordable Housing Options Approved For Construction In Hailey

By Brian Millar 1 hour ago

 

Rendering of the eight-unit Woodside development in Hailey, Idaho.
Credit via ARCH Community Housing Trust

The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission has approved the construction of an eight-unit apartment complex to be built in the Woodside subdivision. The Wood River Valley has suffered in recent years for its lack of affordable housing.

 

The new construction is part of an effort to create more affordable housing in Blaine County, where rental rates have exploded over the past two years. The ARCH Community Housing Trust is funding the construction.

 

Executive Director Michelle Griffith says investors bought up foreclosed properties during the Great Recession.

 

“The investors have the opportunity, which is understandable because that’s the way the free market works, to charge what the market will bear for rent,” says Griffith. “That is leading to an extreme escalation in the price of rental homes in that neighborhood.”

 

She says these high prices are not only impacting the housing market, but also the job market.

 

According to Griffith, the shortage in affordable, available housing is constraining the job market and small businesses. She says the business community has given strong support to the efforts made by the Housing Trust, because they need the labor.

 

“If you look at our local paper, you will see that there are seven columns of help-wanted ads, and one-a-half columns of rentals,” says Griffith.

 

Griffith credits the Idaho Housing and Finance Association for recognizing a statewide need for affordable rental housing. The units take advantage of federal tax credits.

 

For more local news, follow the KBSX newsroom on Twitter @KBSX915

Copyright 2017 Boise State Public Radio

  

Tags: 
Wood River Valley
Hailey
Affordable Housing

Related Content

Why 2015 Was A Tough Year For Blaine County Renters

By Dec 21, 2015
Chris / Flickr Creative Commons

The rising cost of rental housing is a story being played out in cities across the country. In Idaho, the affordable housing crisis in Boise has been well documented.

Why An Apartment Building Boom Isn’t Helping Ada County’s Housing Crisis

By Jan 28, 2016
Adam Cotterell / Boise State Public Radio

A developer broke ground Wednesday on a new upscale apartment building in downtown Boise. If it feels like you’ve seen a lot of these lately, you’re not imagining things. Ada County is in the middle of an unprecedented apartment building boom.

Consider a spot in southwest Boise where workers are putting siding on one of several buildings in a new apartment complex called the Asheville. They’re bundled up because the temperature is hovering right at freezing. But it’s blessedly warm inside one of the units that’s already finished.

Report: It’s Impossible To Afford Housing In Idaho On Minimum Wage

By May 31, 2016
Lacey Daley / Boise State Public Radio

You have to make nearly twice the state’s minimum wage of $7.25 an hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment in Idaho. It’s more than double the minimum wage if you want to rent in Ada or Canyon counties and closer to triple for Blaine County. That’s from a study out last week from the National Low Income Housing Coalition.