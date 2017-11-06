New Commander Takes Over Idaho National Guard

By 1 hour ago
  • Gowen Field Military Division Idaho National Guard
    Adam Cotterell / Boise State Public Radio

The Idaho National Guard has welcomed a new commanding general.

KTVB-TV reports that Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter and other National Guard members met at Gowen Field Sunday for a change of command ceremony.

Maj. Gen. Gary Sayler announced he would retire earlier this year, ending a 45-year career in the military.

Brig. Gen. Michael Garshak, 52, will now take over as Idaho's 25th adjutant general. He has been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Achievement Medal.

As adjutant general, Garshak will serve as Otter's senior military adviser, command the Idaho Army and Air National Guard, oversee the Idaho Bureau of Homeland Security and is a member of the governor's cabinet.

Idaho National Guard

Related Content

Leader Of Idaho National Guard To Retire In October

By Aug 11, 2017
AP

Maj. Gen. Gary Sayler will retire from his post as commanding officer of the Idaho National Guard at the end of October after a 45-year career in the military.

Idaho National Guard Chief No Longer Federally Recognized

By Feb 6, 2017
AP

Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has said Maj. Gen. Gary Sayler will continue serving as the commanding officer of the Idaho National Guard despite no longer being the state's federally recognized adjutant general.

Otter said in an interview last week that the federal government denied his request to extend Sayler's federally recognized status in January. However, Sayler will continue leading the Idaho National Guard until the end of the fiscal year in June. Otter said he is looking for a replacement for Sayler.