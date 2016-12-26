New Construction Project To Affect Cole, Fairview Drivers In Boise

Starting next week, the Ada County Highway District will begin work on a major construction project at Cole Road and Fairview Avenue in Boise. That will impact your commute.

Beginning January 3, ACHD will start the project by closing down Cole Road south of Fairview through February. Drivers will be detoured to Milwaukee and Curtis through Emerald.

The project will take eight months and will include road closures, lane restrictions and reduced speed limits.

ACHD calls the project “challenging” and says it will impact an average of 30,000 cars each day that use the intersection. The Department says the project is needed to keep up with growth and to add turn lanes, thru lanes, bike lanes and new sidewalks.

During the peak travel time of 4 to 6 p.m., 4,500 cars a day use the intersection. ACHD predicts that will grow to 6,000 by 2035.

During the first phase of the project (January through February), crews will replace a canal that runs under Cole Road and relocate utilities.

ACHD says access to local businesses and residents will be allowed during construction.

