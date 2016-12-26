New Construction Project To Affect Cole, Fairview Drivers In Boise

By 14 minutes ago
  • Ada County Highway District

Starting next week, the Ada County Highway District will begin work on a major construction project at Cole Road and Fairview Avenue in Boise. That will impact your commute.

Beginning January 3, ACHD will start the project by closing down Cole Road south of Fairview through February. Drivers will be detoured to Milwaukee and Curtis through Emerald.

The project will take eight months and will include road closures, lane restrictions and reduced speed limits.

ACHD calls the project “challenging” and says it will impact an average of 30,000 cars each day that use the intersection. The Department says the project is needed to keep up with growth and to add turn lanes, thru lanes, bike lanes and new sidewalks.

During the peak travel time of 4 to 6 p.m., 4,500 cars a day use the intersection. ACHD predicts that will grow to 6,000 by 2035.

During the first phase of the project (January through February), crews will replace a canal that runs under Cole Road and relocate utilities.

ACHD says access to local businesses and residents will be allowed during construction.

Find Samantha Wright on Twitter @samwrightradio

Copyright 2016 Boise State Public Radio

Tags: 
Construction
Ada County Highway District
Driving
Podcast News

Related Content

Video: Drone Footage Shows Progress of Boise's Broadway Bridge

By Jun 29, 2016

The Idaho Transportation Department Wednesday released a video showing progress on the Broadway Bridge replacement. It was taken by an aerial drone just a few days ago.

Pile Driving Will Make Broadway Bridge Project Very Noisy

By Jan 12, 2016
Idaho Transportation Department

Replacing the Broadway Bridge is about to get very noisy. The Idaho Transportation Department says crews will start pile driving Wednesday morning.

Pile driving is when steel beams are mounted on a crane and driven into the ground. Each pile is 65-feet long. A total of 168 piles will be hammered deep into the river bed to support the bridge foundation.