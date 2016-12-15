New Nampa Holiday Show Started With A Leap Of Faith

By Dec 15, 2016
  • Traditions of Christmas

During the holidays, you can enjoy choirs, plays and theater from local and national groups – both big and small. Now Nampa has become home to a full-blown Radio City Music Hall-like production, featuring local singers, dancers, and performers. It began with a leap of faith.

Called the Traditions of Christmas, this show is a huge undertaking, with around 65 local cast members, 400 costumes, kick-line dancing, comedic skits and a nativity scene with live animals.

Producer Laura Little says it began 27 years ago in southern California when she was on the board at a theater in San Diego. When Little moved to Coeur d’Alene, she decided to start a local production there. To fund it, she saved up some money and even took a loan against her house. It worked. The Coeur d’Alene Traditions of Christmas show has run for the past five years. Now she’s taking that same leap of faith into the Treasure Valley.

Despite its complexity, Little says the program builds community.

“People just walk out in the Christmas spirit and that’s why. I get letters, just stacks of letters every year saying thank you for doing it. That’s why I do it. It feels good because you know you’re making people feel so good,” says Little.

She says there’s room for new holiday shows in the Treasure Valley. In fact, neighboring organizations and dance studios have offered to help.

The Traditions of Christmas show runs Thursday through December 23 at the Nampa Civic Center.

Credit Traditions of Christmas

Find Samantha Wright on Twitter @samwrightradio

Copyright 2016 Boise State Public Radio

Tags: 
Christmas
Holidays
Theater
Nampa
Podcast News

Related Content

Festival Of Trees Celebrates All Things Christmas And Its 31st Year In Boise

By Nov 26, 2014
Adam Cotterell / Boise State Public Radio

The Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees is one of the Treasure Valley’s most enduring holiday traditions. This is the 31st year of this celebration of all things Christmas. It’s open to the public from Wednesday through Sunday.

St. Al’s spokesman Josh Schlaich says 20,000 to 30,000 thousand people visit each year.

“It really is a generational thing,” Schlaich says. “We see grandparents, that have been coming for years, come with their grandchildren. We see great grandchildren. ”

Fifth-Grader Wins Idaho Ed Department's Holiday Card Contest With Adorable Penguin

By Dec 13, 2016
Idaho Department of Education

This adorable penguin was drawn by Sawtooth Elementary fifth-grader Kylee Thiel. It was submitted from Twin Falls along with other pictures from around the state in the Idaho State Department of Education's Holiday Card Contest.

Idaho Schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra said Thiel's artwork was the winner. It will be featured on the Department's holiday greeting card. Thiel will also get a certificate and copies of the card to share with family and friends.