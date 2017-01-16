Northern Idaho Lawmaker Attracts Supporters After Punishment

By 1 hour ago

Credit Frankie Barnhill / Boise State Public Radio

Five Idaho lawmakers have asked House Speaker Scott Bedke to remove them from their committee assignments until Rep. Heather Scott is reassigned to her legislative panels.

Republican Reps. Ron Nate, Priscilla Giddings, Dorothy Moon, Christy Zito, and Karey Hanks made their requests one-by-one on the House floor on Monday, causing murmurs of surprise among some lawmakers on the floor but got no response from Bedke.

Bedke later told The Associated Press that lawmakers can always choose not to attend their committee meetings, adding that he expected the issue to be discussed during the closed-door House majority caucus meeting later that day.

The small group was reacting to Bedke's decision to remove Scott from her legislative committee assignments last week after she commented to another female lawmaker that women only move up in the Legislature by trading sexual favors.

Tags: 
Heather Scott
2017 Legislature
Idaho House

Related Content

Northern Idaho Representative Heather Scott Stripped Of Committee Seats

By Jan 12, 2017
AP

In the Idaho Statehouse today, far right representative Heather Scott was stripped of all committee assignments after comments she made against fellow female lawmakers.

Nampa representative Christy Perry sent a letter to the Speaker of the Idaho House Scott Bedke yesterday questioning the behavior of fellow Republican lawmaker Heather Scott.

Attorney General Says No Charges In North Idaho Voter Intimidation Case

By Jan 13, 2017
Lawrence Wasden
Idaho Public Television

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden's office says it will not file criminal charges after being asked to review possible voter intimidation and interference in northern Idaho.

Deputy Attorney General Paul Panther sent a letter earlier this week alerting the Bonner County prosecutor's office that he did not find evidence of malicious harassment or stalking.