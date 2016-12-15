NPR Music's 'Best Of' Lists Feature Acts Familiar To Boise

It's that magical time of year when the NPR Music crew puts out their "best of" lists.

Although there aren't any Idaho bands on the list, Boise music fans may recognize a number of artists featured on the critics' 2016 lists. High on Bob Boilen's list is the first album from Lucy Dacus. She performed a solo set for Boise State Public Radio and Storyfort last March, and then played to an enthusiastic crowd at Treefort Music Fest that night.

NPR Music's Stephen Thompson included Mitski on his best-of album list, and her song "Your American Best Girl" is number two on the staff's top 100 songs list. During her rise to indie fame, Mitski stopped in Boise to play a song at the old Watercooler venue in 2015.

Pinegrove is another band that landed a song on the mega list after stopping in the City of Trees for a basement show at the El Korah this summer. Car Seat Headrest, Joyce Manor, Margo Price and Angel Olsen will all be recognizable names to dedicated live music fans.

Now here's to hoping we'll see a powerhouse like Minneapolis rapper Lizzo visit Boise soon.

Maybe at #Treefort2017?

