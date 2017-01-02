Obama's Interior Secretary Makes Visit To Idaho During Final Month In Office

By 29 minutes ago
  • U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell examines a seedling sagebrush planted, Tuesday, May 24, 2016.
    U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell examines a seedling sagebrush planted, Tuesday, May 24, 2016.
    Keith Ridler / AP Images

Secretary of Interior Sally Jewell will make a visit to Idaho Tuesday. The Obama Administration official is on a final tour highlighting environmental initiatives taken on by her department since 2013.

 

With just three weeks left in office, Secretary Jewell will talk with wildfire officials at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise. Fire has been a big focus during her tenure, as bigger and more damaging wildfires have ripped through the western landscape in recent years. Jewell – who oversees agencies like the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service – has worked on inter-agency cooperation when it comes to preventing these blazes.

Part of her visit will include a briefing from her Idaho staff. Two years ago, the Obama cabinet member set out a new plan to manage and restore wildfire-prone landscapes. The initiative was part of a larger effort to save critical habitat for imperiled wildlife – particularly the sage grouse – while keeping the bird off the endangered species list.

It’s not clear if a new Interior Secretary under President-elect Trump will continue Jewell’s policies, which includes an acknowledgment of the role climate change has to play in large wildfires.

 Find Frankie Barnhill on Twitter @FABarnhill

Copyright 2017 Boise State Public Radio

Tags: 
Sage Grouse Habitat
Wildfires
Sally Jewell
Podcast News

Related Content

Secretary Jewell Announces $10M For Fire Resiliency In Idaho, 11 Other States

By May 24, 2016
Darin Oswald / Idaho Statesman

Secretary of Interior Sally Jewell announced $10 million to go toward making landscapes more resilient against wildfires across the country. It’s a continuation of a directive she made last year in Boise. She made the announcement Tuesday at the National Interagency Fire Center.

 

Interior Secretary Addresses "Major Course Correction" In West, Announces Idaho Visit

By Apr 20, 2016
Department of Interior

In an address at the National Geographic Society in Washington D.C., Interior Secretary Sally Jewell stressed the need for what she characterized as a "major course correction" in conservation. Despite her location at the nation's capital, the majority of her comments were about places thousands of miles away. 