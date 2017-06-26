Online Community Observatory Comes To Stanley For August Eclipse

By 19 minutes ago
  • This "diamond ring" image shows the Aug. 1, 2008, solar eclipse at a point when the moon almost completely covered up the body of the sun.
    This "diamond ring" image shows the Aug. 1, 2008, solar eclipse at a point when the moon almost completely covered up the body of the sun.
    The Exploratorium / NASA

Most hotels and campgrounds in Idaho along the path of the total solar eclipse this August have been sold out for months if not years. But one group still has campsites available near Stanley. They plan to stream the eclipse to those who can’t make it into the backcountry.

Slooh.com is an online community observatory that streams live feeds of celestial events. The site highlights asteroids, comets, eclipses and other space spectacles. Members can go online and physically control high-powered telescopes in Chile and the Canary Islands to take pictures and do their own citizen science research.

Michelle Meskill with Slooh says their goal is to make space accessible to everyone, no matter where they are on the planet. And she says they’re going all out for the August 21 solar eclipse.

“There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the eclipse and everybody’s very excited and it’s only a couple of months away now and it’s going to be something to see, you don’t want to miss it,” says Meskill.

Slooh will host a three-day eclipse festival at Stanley’s Rocky Mountain Ranch. They’ve booked a campground seven miles out of town for members of the site, and Meskill says they have 500 spaces left they’re looking to fill.

However, if you can’t make it to Stanley, you can watch the live, six-hour broadcast of the eclipse on Slooh.com for free.

Find Samantha Wright on Twitter @samwrightradio

Copyright 2017 Boise State Public Radio

Tags: 
Eclipse
Science
Space
Stanley
Podcast News

Related Content

BSU Professor Preps Towns For Once-In-A-Lifetime Eclipse

By Feb 13, 2017
Google and www.eclipse2017.org

It’s a big deal. That’s what one Boise State University professor says about this summer’s total solar eclipse. He's raising money online to help towns and cities prepare for an influx of people hoping to see the eclipse.

Physics professor Brian Jackson says campsites and hotels are already booked up for August 21 across the eclipse path in Idaho. He says Idaho is centrally located for prime eclipse watching.

BSU Physics Department Prepares For Next Summer's Total Solar Eclipse

By Dec 2, 2016
NASA’s Solar Dynamic Observatory

Next August, eclipse-chasers will converge in Idaho and a handful of other states to watch the first total solar eclipse to cross the continental United States in 38 years. The Boise State Physics Department is getting ready with a special talk Friday.

The last total solar eclipse that crossed the continental U.S. was in 1979 and it crossed over Northern Idaho. This time, the path for best eclipse viewing will travel through the middle of Idaho, just north of Boise.

Idaho Citizen Scientists Prepare For Solar Eclipse Experiment

By Jun 16, 2017
The Exploratorium / NASA

Tens of thousands of people will watch the total solar eclipse in Idaho on August 21, and some of them will be taking part in a citizen science experiment.

The Citizen Continental-America Telescope Eclipse Experiment, or CATE for short, is a project by the National Solar Observatory. Using special telescopes, the plan is to record the eclipse at more than 68 different sites, including three in Idaho.

August Eclipse Filling Up Idaho Hotel Rooms

By Apr 7, 2017
Bernd Thaller / Flickr

Any other year, August 21 would be just another day, but this year a once-in-a-lifetime event falls on the date. A total solar eclipse will cross the continental U.S., and Idaho is one of the best places to view it. Four months out, lodgings for visitors are scarce.

With the path of totality cutting directly through the Gem State, eclipse enthusiasts from around the world will descend on Idaho.

Idaho Department Of Commerce Launches Eclipse Website

By May 5, 2017
Kim Nilsson / Flickr

Ahead of August’s total solar eclipse which will pass through Idaho, the state’s Department of Commerce is launching a website to help eclipse watchers coming to the Gem State.

Anywhere from 500,000 to a million people are expected to descend on Idaho this August to watch the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle of day turning to night as the moon blots out the sun.