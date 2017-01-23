Otter Signs Snow Disaster Declaration For Washington County

Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has signed a disaster declaration for Washington County in west-central Idaho due to snow accumulations.

The proclamation signed Monday makes available $65,000 that officials in Weiser say is needed to truck snow out of the city.

The document notes that snow is putting buildings at risk. The Idaho Statesman reports that Weiser's only grocery store collapsed under the weight of snow last week.

Otter says structural engineers are being sent to the area to check on other buildings and schools.