Paramore Is Back! Watch The '80s-Tastic 'Hard Times' Video

I may have screamed. Thankfully, I am surrounded by understanding and fellow Paramore fans in the office. Four long years after its genre-spanning pop album Paramore, the band is back with After Laughter, out May 12.

With the first single "Hard Times," Paramore effortlessly flecks a disco song with Afro-pop guitar for a sound straight out of a John Hughes movie. Andrew Joffe's video takes that '80s note and amps it up with early MTV-style effects, loud pastels and a performance space seemingly constructed out of an old Nickelodeon set.

After Laughter comes out May 12 on Fueled By Ramen (digital, physical).

