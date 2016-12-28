Police: Nearly Half Of Idaho's Rape Kits Not Sent To Lab

By 58 minutes ago

Credit AP

A new state audit of the evidence collected in Idaho's sexual assault investigations shows that law enforcement officials didn't submit nearly half of the rape kits to be tested.

Officials say that's largely because the cases were no longer being investigated or the agency determined no crime had been committed.

The Idaho State Police released its findings last week as required under a state law enacted earlier this year.

Every law enforcement agency in the state participated in the audit, resulting in a review of around 2,500 rape kits. More than half of those kits were submitted to a lab, while nearly 540 kits still need to be tested.

Rape kits contain samples of semen, saliva or blood taken from a victim during an invasive examination that can last up to six hours.

Tags: 
Rape
Sexual Assault
Idaho State Police

Related Content

Two Recent Sexual Assault Cases Recanted In Boise, BPD Works To Make People Feel Safe

By Apr 13, 2016
Roadsidepictures / Flickr

Boise Police recently investigated two cases of sexual assault. One was reported near the Boise River and the other in west Boise. But in both cases, the women who said they were assaulted later recanted their stories.

Police issued a statement after the second case, saying they don’t want such incidents to keep other women from reporting sexual assaults.

Angie Munson is a detective in the Special Victims Unit at BPD. She’s been an officer for 27 years and has worked on over 2,000 cases, most of them sex crimes.

Boise Police Offer Some Tips To Stay Safe From Sexual Assault

By Apr 13, 2016
m br / Flickr

The Boise Police Department says there were two reports of sexual assault that were recanted in the past few weeks. But officers want to make sure anyone who has been the victim of a crime is not afraid to make a report. The Department also works hard to prevent crimes, like rape and sexual assault, before they happen.