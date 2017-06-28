President Of Idaho's St. Luke's Health System Weighs In On Senate Health Care Bill

Dr. David Pate is the President and CEO of St. Luke's Health System. Despite the Republican controlled Congress and their mantra of "repeal and replace," Pate thinks a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act (a.k.a. Obamacare) is unlikely.
After being constructed in secret by a small group of Republican senators, a push is underway to pass a bill reforming the nation's health care system.

For perspective on what changes could be in store both nationally and in Idaho, Matt Guilhem spoke to Dr. David Pate, the President and CEO of St. Luke's Health System.

With over 14,000 employees, St. Luke's is the biggest employer in the state. Dr. Pate calls the goal of the Affordable Care Act laudable, says the nation's health care delivery system is broken and believes Republicans' pledge to "repeal and replace" so-called Obamacare is unrealistic.

NPR has been reporting on the Senate Health Care Bill and developed the chart below as an explainer for the differences between the Affordable Care Act, the House version of the American Health Care Act and the newly-released Senate draft of the Better Care Reconciliation Act.

