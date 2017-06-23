Proposed Parking Garage For Downtown Boise

There’s talk of a new parking garage being built in Downtown Boise. With parking in short supply, the garage could help ease the struggle of parking Downtown.

With new buildings coming in and a rising number of offices in Downtown Boise, there’s always a need for more parking. Old Boise LLC plans to address the need with a proposed parking garage on the block between Grove and Front, across the street from Trader Joe’s.

Old Boise LLC developer Clay Carley says the development is still in the planning phase. There’s no concrete date as to when the project will be finalized or when the garage will break ground. Currently, the site for the project is undergoing an environmental inspection to make sure the soil conditions will be fit for the foundation.

Carley says the garage will have 700 spaces for cars and 50 spots for bike parking.

The garage is part of a two-phase project. Phase one will be the garage, followed by phase two which will be a residential or commercial space around the parking structure.

Carley hopes to submit finalized plans to the city by the end of the summer.

