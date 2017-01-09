READ: Idaho Gov. Otter Gives His 2017 State Of The State Address

Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter kicks off the 2017 legislative session with his annual State of the State speech at this hour. At the Associated Press legislative preview last Friday, Otter again highlighted education as his main focus.

He will ask lawmakers for $58 million for the teacher-pay raise program known as the Career Ladder, and also has plans for a Higher Education Task Force to improve higher education graduation rates in Idaho.

More analysis is yet to come. Here's a first look at Otter's speech and his priorities for the legislature.

