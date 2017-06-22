Senate Republicans Reveal Long-Awaited Affordable Care Act Repeal Bill

Senate Republicans unveiled their long-awaited health care overhaul proposal on Thursday. The Senate bill, called the "Better Care Reconciliation Act," would repeal major parts of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The broad outlines of it look a lot like the House bill, the American Health Care Act, which was passed in May.

In a lot of ways, the Senate's bill looks like the House bill: it rolls back the ACA's Medicaid expansion, it eliminates many ACA taxes and it repeals the penalties associated with the individual and employer mandates.

But it also has some key differences from the House bill. For example, it cuts the upper-income limit that determines who gets premium tax credits. Currently, that upper limit is at 400 percent of the poverty level. This bill would limit that to 350 percent.

A small group of Republican senators has written the bill in secret in recent weeks, with many Americans and even some fellow Republicans eagerly awaiting details about what's in the bill.

