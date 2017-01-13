Songs We Love: Ace Tee, 'Bist Du Down?'

Ace Tee's silky voice takes us straight back to the 1990s. Released at the very end of last year, "Bist Du Down?" (German for "Are You Down?") has made ears perk up internationally in recent weeks. The track boasts a style reminiscent of artists who left us too early — Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes from TLC and Aaliyah — and a lively verse from hip-hop artist Kwam.e. "There are a lot of great artists in Germany right now, but the vibe is a bit dark and we are known mainly for Trap music," Ace Tee told Vogue. "I want to put R&B on the map here and create my own sound."

The music video for "Bist Du Down?" was filmed under train tracks in Hamburg and depicts youth hanging out in fashionable streetwear — baggy jeans, door-knocker earrings — against a graffiti backdrop. It's a visual that truly captures the soul of the era when R&B became mainstream, embodying how music has connected the black diaspora across generations and borders.



"Bist du Down?" is available via Bandcamp.

