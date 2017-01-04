Southwest Idaho Officials Deploy Entire Snow Removal Fleet

Officials in southwest Idaho's highly populated Ada County say they've deployed their entire fleet of snow removal equipment and contracted with private entities for more as a winter storm moves through.

The Ada County Highway District on Wednesday says 58 pieces of equipment ranging from snow plows to anti-icing units are in action and that six private road graders have also been hired.

The National Weather Service says about 5 inches of snow have fallen in the last 24 hours in the snowstorm expected to last until late Wednesday in an area that includes Boise.

The agency says the new snow added to previous snow on the ground that hasn't melted in several weeks could break a 31-year-old record of a 13-inch snow depth in the area.