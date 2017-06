There has been a Century Link T-1 Outage that is affecting the entire Parkcenter area. What does this mean?

We have lost connectivity to Twin Falls, KBSW, KBSJ and KBSY since 6 a.m. Saturday. We also lost our connection to Deerpoint, KBSU and KBSX. We are operating on the backup STL to Deerpoint so KBSX & KBSU are on the air.



We have an engineer en route to Twin Falls to set up a streaming feed at CSI to get KBSW, KBSJ, and KBSY back on the air.