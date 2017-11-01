Ted Cruz Endorses Raul Labrador For Governor

First District Representative Raul Labrador has picked up a couple of high profile conservative supporters in his attempt to become Idaho’s next governor.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas is endorsing Labrador, along with a political action committee supporting GOP Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky.

In 2016, Cruz won the Idaho Presidential primary. The Protect Freedom PAC is committing more than one million dollars to help support Labrador, who originally backed Paul in the primary but later threw his support behind Cruz after Paul dropped out.

Labrador is one of three major candidates for the GOP nomination for Governor, along with Lt. Gov. Brad Little and Boise developer and physician Tommy Ahlquist.

There are five lesser-known Republican candidates for governor. So far, only one person, Troy Minton, has filed for the Democratic nomination.

