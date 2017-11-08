Thompson Holds On To Boise Council Seat, Nampa Mayor Henry Out

A third of Boise’s city council will get new blood after last night’s election.

Unofficial results show Lisa Sanchez replacing the outgoing Ben Quintana – winning by 19 percent of the vote.

Former state representative Holli Woodings was also a clear favorite in voters’ minds by a nearly 25 point margin. She’ll take over for longtime city councilwoman and State Senator Maryanne Jordan.

Incumbent TJ Thompson fended off three challengers with an eight percent lead.

Boise voters also overwhelmingly approved a rehash of a 2015 levy by 83 percent that would help preserve open space and safeguard water quality.

Due to an accounting error, the city never collected the $5 million in taxes due this year and had to ask voters again for their approval.

Voters in Star also declined to recall Mayor Chad Bell and Councilman Kevin Nielsen. Their jobs had been in jeopardy over their support for an apartment complex project.

Nampa Mayor Bob Henry is out. Unofficial results have Debbie Kling, who leads the Nampa Chamber of Commerce, unseating Henry by a 13 percent margin. Henry has held the top city job since 2014.

Nampa City Council will see some fresh faces. Victor Rodriguez and Rick Hogaboam took the two open seats on council, while incumbent Randy Haverfield easily won re-election.

You won’t see much change in Caldwell. Incumbents for mayor and all three city council races will all return to office next year.

Both school-related levies passed in both cities as well.

Voters approved a two-year, $18.7 million supplemental levy in Nampa to maintain existing programs and finish playground upgrades.

In Caldwell, they signed off on a 10-year, $25.1 million levy to repair buildings across the district.

Turnout for Ada County sharply fell Tuesday to 17.8 percent – down from 27 percent in 2015.

All tallies are unofficial until certified. You can find results for each race in Ada County here. Canyon County results can be found here.

