Treasure Valley Weekend Temperatures Break Streak

By Dec 19, 2016

If you thought it was exceptionally cold this weekend in the Treasure Valley, you'd be right. The frigid temperatures were the coldest in three years.

The National Weather Service says the Boise Airport hit zero degrees Sunday morning at precisely 8 a.m. While the mercury only stayed there for a few minutes, it was long enough to break a three-year streak of temperatures.

Sunday morning's frigid few minutes of zero degrees was the first time the Boise Airport reported that temperature in 1,105 days. According to the Weather Service, the last time a zero registered at the airport was December 9, 2013.

 

 

Lows this time of year average around 23 degrees; the exceptional cold this weekend was caused by an Arctic air mass from the Aleutian Islands barreling down into much of the northern part of the country. The Weather Service doesn't project temperatures getting above freezing until midweek, and even that’s subject to change.

 

For more local news, follow the KBSX newsroom on Twitter @KBSX915

Copyright 2016 Boise State Public Radio

Tags: 
National Weather Service
