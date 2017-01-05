Treefort Lands Powerhouse Women, Storyfort Book Club Begins

The latest announcement from Treefort Music Fest adds some powerhouse female voices to the five-day Boise event, including that of Minneapolis rapper Lizzo. Her song “Good As Hell” was something of a summertime anthem, and landed on NPR Music’s best of list for 2016.

Other groups like Dead Meadow bring a throwback psychedelic rock sound to the festival, now in its sixth year.

Also new are details about the non-music mini-forts attached to the festival. Storyfort - the literary one - will hold its inaugural book-club meeting January 13 (free and open to the public), and will feature books from authors attending Treefort. And for the first time local visual artists will participate with the Treefort Art Gallery.

Tickets for the festival cost $165, and will go up once again on March 1.

