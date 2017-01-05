Treefort Lands Powerhouse Women, Storyfort Book Club Begins

By 6 minutes ago
  • Treefort will take place March 22-26 at venues throughout downtown Boise.
    Treefort will take place March 22-26 at venues throughout downtown Boise.

The latest announcement from Treefort Music Fest adds some powerhouse female voices to the five-day Boise event, including that of Minneapolis rapper Lizzo. Her song “Good As Hell” was something of a summertime anthem, and landed on NPR Music’s best of list for 2016.

Other groups like Dead Meadow bring a throwback psychedelic rock sound to the festival, now in its sixth year.

Also new are details about the non-music mini-forts attached to the festival. Storyfort - the literary one - will hold its inaugural book-club meeting January 13 (free and open to the public), and will feature books from authors attending Treefort. And for the first time local visual artists will participate with the Treefort Art Gallery.

Tickets for the festival cost $165, and will go up once again on March 1.

Find Frankie Barnhill on Twitter @FABarnhill

Copyright 2017 Boise State Public Radio

Tags: 
Treefort Music Fest
Live Music
Boise Arts

Related Content

Mac DeMarco To Headline Boise's Treefort Music Fest, Tickets Increase To $165

By Dec 1, 2016
Peter Lovera / Treefort Music Fest

Get your headphones ready, Treeforters.

The first bunch of bands set to play Boise's sixth-annual Treefort Music Fest is here, and features a mix of well-established and emerging bands.

NPR Music's 'Best Of' Lists Feature Acts Familiar To Boise

By Dec 15, 2016
Lucy Dacus / Facebook

It's that magical time of year when the NPR Music crew puts out their "best of" lists.

Although there aren't any Idaho bands on the list, Boise music fans may recognize a number of artists featured on the critics' 2016 lists. High on Bob Boilen's list is the first album from Lucy Dacus. She performed a solo set for Boise State Public Radio and Storyfort last March, and then played to an enthusiastic crowd at Treefort Music Fest that night.