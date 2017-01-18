Trump’s Interior Pick Questioned About Sage Grouse Management

By 4 minutes ago
  • Interior Secretary-designate, Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
    Interior Secretary-designate, Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
    J. Scott Applewhite / AP Images

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to head the Interior Department was questioned by a senate committee Tuesday. Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke was pushed on several hot button land use issues -- issues he’s well acquainted with as a Montana congressman.

When it comes to questions about how he would manage the relationship between states and federal land managers, the greater sage grouse inevitably came up. The imperiled bird narrowly avoided landing on the Endangered Species List, but the debate over how to save the bird remains contentious.  

“Everyone loves sage grouse, everyone understands that we have to protect the species – generally those living on the ground are in a better position," says Zinke. "And we should be an advocate and a partner in this, rather than heavy-handed.”

If his nomination is approved, Zinke will oversee agencies including the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the National Park Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Land Management. Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch used his time during the hearing to explain his frustrations with the BLM and wildlife officials, and urged Zinke to overhaul the department.

Find Frankie Barnhill on Twitter @FABarnhill

Copyright 2017 Boise State Public Radio

Tags: 
Department of Interior
Ryan Zinke
Jim Risch
Public Lands
Sage Grouse

Related Content

Future Of Public Lands, Pick For Interior Secretary Still Unclear In Trump Administration

By Nov 30, 2016
Idaho Bureau of Land Management

As President-elect Donald Trump continues to announce his picks for his administration, one cabinet position that could directly affect Idaho remains unfilled.

The Secretary of Interior oversees the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, two agencies that can be the focal point of anger from both the left and the right side of the political spectrum.

Reported Secretary Of Interior Pick Has Supported Labrador's Public Lands Bill

By Dec 14, 2016
Richard Drew / AP Images

According to the Washington Post, Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT) has been tapped to lead the Interior Department under Donald Trump. The cabinet position oversees key agencies pertinent to life in the West, including the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.