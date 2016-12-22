Twelve Days Of Christmas Cost Up Slightly

The slow recovery of the U.S. economy is continuing to keep the cost of Christmas from spiraling out of control. 

Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial Services Group has tracked the cost of the gifts mentioned in the "Twelve Days of Christmas" song for the last 33 years. Think of it as a way spice up the otherwise dry topic of inflation.

According to PNC’s analysis, the cost to have drummers drumming has gone up, as has the price of piping pipers. Drummers and pipers each saw a 2.8 percent increase in cost since last year. The standout, however, is turtledoves. Two of the birds will set you back $375; the cost of the love birds ratcheted up by 29 percent from last year’s $275.

Geese-a-laying, swans-a-swimming and lords-a-leaping all held steady. The titular partridge in a pear tree actually saw a decrease of 2 percent to $209.

All told, the cost of this year's gifts went up by $233 to $34,363, up just a fraction of a percent from last year.

Economy
