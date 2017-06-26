Watch Nine Inch Nails' Dimly Lit And Creepy Performance On 'Twin Peaks'

Introduced as "The Nine Inch Nails" by a tuxedo'd man standing in front of a pinecone'd microphone, Trent Reznor and crew (including Mariqueen Maandig, his wife and vocalist for How To Destroy Angels) are the latest band to play the "roadhouse" on Twin Peaks. In the TV show's most caustic performance, yet, the band howls through "She's Gone Away" from the Not the Actual Events EP.

Reznor and David Lynch have a long history together. They worked on the Lost Highway soundtrack, and Lynch directed a video for Nine Inch Nails' "Come Back Haunted." The band's Bang Bang Bar performance is a fitting reunion for these dwellers of darkness and their creepy, deeply unsettling art.

