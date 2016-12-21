Weather Records Fall Across Eastern Idaho

The past week's unprecedented cold and snowfall have shattered weather records across eastern Idaho.

Enough snow fell in Pocatello to more than triple the previous record. Set in 2008, the old December 16 record was just three inches of the white stuff. Last Friday’s storm dumped a whopping nine-and-a-half inches of snow on the Pocatello Airport.

The National Weather Service says Idaho Falls saw its low temperature records both tied and beaten in the past week. The low of -13 degrees Monday beat the previous 1984 record of -10. And, this past Saturday, Idaho Falls tied the record low for that day set in 1964. The mercury plunged to -21 degrees.

A 92-year-old temperature record fell in Challis Sunday. The record low for that day was set in 1924 when it was -19 degrees. Disregarding nearly a century of history, temperatures bottomed out at -23 in Challis Sunday.