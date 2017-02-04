When Trump Tweets, This Bot Makes Money

President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday that the chaos in airports over the weekend was Delta Airlines' fault—along with protesters and "the tears of Senator [Chuck] Schumer."

He sent those tweets a little after 7 a.m. By 9:30 a.m., Delta Airlines' stock was down 1.6 percent.

Meanwhile, an algorithm was raking in money from those tweets.

T3, an advertising company in Austin, Texas, built the "Trump and Dump Bot" to analyze Trump's tweets and play the stock market when he says something bad about a company. They donate the money they make to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Here's how the bot works, according to T3 president Ben Gaddis.

First, Trump tweets, and the bot checks to see if Trump is tweeting about a publicly-traded company.

The bot does a "sentiment analysis" of the tweet, looking for words like "big problems" and "caused by."

Then it gives the tweet a sentiment ranking. For Trump's tweet about imposing a border tax on Toyota's plant in Mexico, the ranking was 17.9 percent—very low, according to Gaddis.

If the sentiment ranking is low enough, the bot heads to E-Trade as fast as possible and borrows stock in the company Trump is tweeting about. This all happens in less than a second.

The bot then sells its newly-acquired stock before the company's shares tank. Then, when the stock is down, it buys back those shares at a cheaper price. When Delta Airlines stock dropped, the "Trump and Dump Bot" made a 4.47 percent profit.

Still confused? Here's a video T3 made to explain it.

T3 is currently the only company talking about using a bot in this way, but Gaddis thinks other companies are doing or trying to do something similar.

Gaddis doesn't think profiting off a company's run-in with President Trump is bad—especially when the profits are donated.

"President Trump tweets something negative, we save a puppy," Gaddis said. "That's something I think everybody can get behind."



MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Well, one thing is for sure. People will be mad tweeting during the game tomorrow, and we don't know whether President Trump will be among them. But whether you are a supporter, who thinks the president's tweets keep it real, or a critic, who thinks Trump is crude and mean, you probably noticed by now that the president keeps his followers on their toes because he's unpredictable. But the effect of those tweets is becoming more predictable, according to one company that is trading on them.

On Monday, President Trump tweeted that Delta Airlines computer failure was partly to blame for the chaos in airports over the weekend. By the end of the day, Delta's stock was down 4 percent, and one company says it is making a lot of money on that tweet. Ben Gaddis is the president of the advertising company T3. That company has built a bot that analyzes the president's tweets and short sells stocks in companies that he attacks. And we reached Ben Gaddis in Austin. Welcome.

BEN GADDIS: Thanks for having me, Michel.

MARTIN: So, Ben, just define terms briefly for people who don't follow this stuff. What's a bot?

GADDIS: A bot is - it's a program, and it's actually based on an algorithm. And the bot listens to President Trump's tweets. So anytime he tweets, it takes the tweet and determines if there's a publicly traded company in - mentioned in it. And if it's negative, we've seen the stock drop very quickly, so the bot actually shorts that stock in real time. And it all happens in less than 20 milliseconds.

MARTIN: Twenty milliseconds. So OK, and for those who don't follow this stuff, what does short selling mean?

GADDIS: Short selling means that you essentially buy the stock, or borrow the stock, at a high price predicting that it's going to go down. And then as the stock goes down, you actually buy back shares of that at a lower price and close out your short. And the difference between the two is your profit.

MARTIN: So you basically - you're profiting off of the stock dropping in value...

GADDIS: That's correct.

MARTIN: ...Predicting it's going to drop. You're predicting that it's going to drop in value. So you call your algorithm the Trump and Dump Bot. It's actually able to detect whether a tweet is positive or negative. OK. Now, without giving away any company secrets, how?

GADDIS: So we do what's called sentiment analysis, and it's actually a pretty standard practice. We actually use sentiment analysis for our large clients, like UPS and Capital One and Allstate, as we look at their Twitter feeds and social presence. So what we do is we're able to measure, based on key words, the type of sentiment associated with the tweet.

So when President Trump tweeted about Toyota, on a scale of one to 100 - one being very negative and 100 being very positive - that tweet had a 17.9 percent sentiment ranking, meaning it's very low. So we're able to extract that and then put a threshold. And if anything is below that, then we actually make the trade.

MARTIN: Now, what would you say to people who might argue that that's kind of a messed up way to earn money?

GADDIS: Well, I would say that we agree that the negativity around a stock and their prices going down is not a good thing, but it's happening. And so the bot that we built actually donates all its profits to the ASPCA. So our belief now is if President Trump tweets something negative, we save a puppy. So that's something that I think almost anybody can get behind.

MARTIN: OK. Well, that's Ben Gaddis. He is the president of the advertising company - they actually prefer the term innovation company - T3. He was kind enough to join us from Austin, Texas. Ben Gaddis, thanks so much for speaking with us.

GADDIS: Thank you, Michel. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.