The Year In Review: Our Top 10 Idaho Web Stories of 2016

2017 is shaping up to be a year of big news and exciting things here at the station. But before we get ahead of ourselves, we'd like to pay tribute to some of our favorite stories we've covered this past year. Some KBSX staff favorites include the story of a Soda Fire horse that gave insight into the wild mustang program, a look into life for stay-at-home dads here in Idaho, a collective of national park memories straight from our audience and a series on water in Idaho that spotlights the increasing demand for the resource in our growing state population.

What were some of your favorite Idaho stories from 2016? Perhaps they made our top 10 most-viewed list below:

(#1) Idaho Bucket List: 75 Things All Idahoans Should Try (At Least Once): Third time's a charm? This marks the third straight year this bucket list has topped our website views. With numbers like that, we're starting to wonder if there's anything left on the list you haven't checked off!

(#2) Boise Musicians Film Dramatic Video Set At Shoshone Falls: Boise-based duo 92 Keys filmed a music video with breath-taking scenes atop Shoshone Falls, which attracted record-breaking views on our website.

(#3) Tiny Houses In Boise Still Face One Big Problem: A look into the city codes that prevent tiny houses from being "legally" parked in Boise.

(#4) How One Woman Rose To The Top Of Wildland Firefighting: Beth Lund was a hotshot in the early 80s, back when female firefighters were almost unheard of. Now she's a Type 1 incident commander and has led the fight against some of the most complex wildfires in the country.

(#5) Treasure Valley Family Of 18-Year-Old Missing Since September Suspects Foul Play: Before and after the details of the case unfolded, the family of Sierra "Simon" Bush suspected she was abducted.

(#6) ACLU Files Suit Over Idaho Law That Regulates Alcohol And 'Indecency': A statute that prevents venues with sexually explicit art from serving alcohol was called into question this summer when Idaho State Police said performance artist Anne McDonald and the Visual Arts Collective in Garden City were violating the law.

(#7) PHOTO: Cloud Formation Above Pioneer Fire Show Wildfire's Strength: At one point this summer, the Pioneer Fire was the largest active fire in the nation. This photo shows the fire's pyrocumulus cloud, a weather phenomenon that forms (under precise conditions) from the moisture released from burning trees and brush.

(#8) Anti-Trump Protesters Gather In Boise, 'Unity Rally' Planned: After a politically divisive election season, many reactions followed the outcome of the electoral college votes.

(#9) Camera Trap Near Boise Reveals Great Photos Of Local Wildlife: From foxes and coyotes to bald eagles and bobcats, a road kill camera trap documented the types of scavengers that live among us in the Mountain West.

(#10) Understanding What's Happening Under Boise's Sliding Foothills Neighborhood: This past spring the highway district closed down two road in a foothills neighborhood due to buckling streets and fear of landslides. What was really going on beneath those cracked sidewalks, and is anyone to blame?

