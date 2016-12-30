The Year In Review: Our Top 10 Idaho Web Stories of 2016

  • A photo from a series taken from a road kill camera trap just ten miles from downtown Boise. This story made our top 10 list from 2016's most-viewed web stories.
    USGS

2016: For better or for worse? Depends on who you ask. Regardless of opinions, here's a fact: 2017 is just around the corner. And, as always, it's hard not to get excited about a new year full of potential and unknowns.

2017 is shaping up to be a year of big news and exciting things here at the station. But before we get ahead of ourselves, we'd like to pay tribute to some of our favorite stories we've covered this past year. Some KBSX staff favorites include the story of a Soda Fire horse that gave insight into the wild mustang programa look into life for stay-at-home dads here in Idahoa collective of national park memories straight from our audience and a series on water in Idaho that spotlights the increasing demand for the resource in our growing state population.

What were some of your favorite Idaho stories from 2016? Perhaps they made our top 10 most-viewed list below:

  • (#4) How One Woman Rose To The Top Of Wildland Firefighting: Beth Lund was a hotshot in the early 80s, back when female firefighters were almost unheard of. Now she's a Type 1 incident commander and has led the fight against some of the most complex wildfires in the country.

