Your Health Idaho Says All's Well As Open Enrollment Starts

Open enrollment for health care plans through Your Health Idaho, the state’s insurance marketplace, starts Nov. 1. As questions swirl at the federal level about the future of the Affordable Care Act, Pat Kelly, the director of Your Health Idaho, says there’s nothing to worry about.

Around 95,000 people receive health insurance through the state’s exchange. Kelly says consumers have a shorter window than in past years to choose from 299 different care plans.

President Trump’s decision to cease cost-sharing reduction payments to offset the cost of treating low income individuals has caused premiums to rise.

“What people may not know is that the tax credit increases as well,” says Kelly. “So as rates go up, so do tax credits.”

Kelly says despite several failed attempts at repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act and lingering questions about the long-term viability of the system, it’s business as usual at Your Health Idaho.

Since 2013, the state has run its own marketplace overseen by an 18-member board of Idaho lawmakers, physicians and others. While uncertainty plagues the federal insurance marketplace, Kelly takes the long view with Idaho’s exchange.

“Your Health Idaho will be here as long as – as far as we know forever,” Kelly says. “And we have no reason to believe otherwise.”

People looking to buy an insurance plan through the state’s exchange have until Dec. 15. Free assistance with choosing a plan and signing up are available.

Copyright 2017 Boise State Public Radio