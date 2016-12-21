Idaho Records Third Largest Population Growth In Country

By 22 hours ago
  • Rachel La Corte / AP Images

Between July 2015 and July 2016 the state grew by more than 30,000 people. That's according to the latest census data, and is the biggest increase since 2008.

The 1.8 percent gain comes from people who moved to the Gem State from other parts of the country, and from babies born in Idaho. The state is fifth when it comes to in-migration and seventh for births. Utah topped the list for growth by percentage, followed by Nevada. Other western states like Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Arizona also made it in the top-10 list.  

Janell Hyer with the Idaho Department of Labor says the data could be helpful to policy makers when they work on issues like education, social services and jobs. She says retaining those who move to the state is key.  

