Rising Boise River Causes Spike In Canyon County Mosquito Population

Canyon County is spraying the banks of the Boise River with a bacteria that naturally kills mosquito larvae.
Credit Alberto Garcia / Flickr

As the Boise River continues to run well above flood stage, the heightened water level is making for ideal mosquito breeding conditions in some areas. Officials in Canyon County are identifying regions where exploding mosquito larvae populations are showing up.

Ed Burnett of the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District tells the Idaho Press Tribune warming spring temperatures and concentrated populations in flood areas could make for droves of biting adult mosquitoes in the coming weeks. In an attempt to prevent that, Canyon County will spray areas that have spiking populations with a bacteria that kills the larvae.

Spores in the bacteria target parts of the larval mosquitoes' digestive tract and kill them.

Four hundred acres around Lake Lowell were sprayed with the bacteria last week; the banks of the Boise River will be the focus of spraying this week. Officials plan to target the stretch of river between Caldwell and Middleton. The anti-mosquito bacteria poses no risk to humans, pets or plants and is approved by the EPA as a pest control agent in organic farming.

Flooding
Boise River
