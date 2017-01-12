Writers To Come Together In Moscow To Resist Hate

Writers from around the country will gather Sunday as part of an international movement to talk about democratic ideals. In Idaho, writers will gather in Moscow for an event called “Writers Resist Hate.”

Poet and writer Alexandra Teague says the idea is to gather writers together on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday to speak out against rising hate crimes and hate speech … “and also the concerns for misinformation, lack of respect for truth and really inclusive democracy that a lot of writers and citizens feel are taking place in the country,” she says.

Teague teaches poetry at the University of Idaho. She’ll join well known Idaho author Kim Barnes, novelist Jeff Jones and dozens of others on stage to speak out against hate and oppression.

“People are turning to writing as a way of not only seeking solace but also being able to understand and articulate what’s happening,” Teague explains.

Teague says they'll gather at 5:30 p.m. Sunday night at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center in Moscow. Every writer will speak for five minutes. Some will read from historical texts; others from original works. She says there will be an open-mic session in order to hear from as many people as possible.

Find Samantha Wright on Twitter @samwrightradio

Copyright 2016 Boise State Public Radio